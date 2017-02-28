Washington Governor calls out GOP for Obamacare repeal: It’s ‘confusion wrapped around chaos’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee(screenshot)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning where he spoke with host Alisyn Camerota about President Donald Trump’s promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I think that when you get into an airplane and you look at the cockpit and you see the pilot saying ‘boy, look at all these gauges this is really complicated,’ you know you have a problem,” he said.

“We have a big problem here,” he continued, explaining that Trump has tried to “tell us that whatever is coming — and we don’t know what’s coming because they don’t know what’s coming, it’s confusion wrapped around chaos right now – he said he won’t take away people’s coverage but during this weekend what we’ve found out is that…this will take away coverage from people.”

Inslee noted that nearly 60,000 people in his state could lose their coverage. “You cannot take all this money out of healthcare, put it into tax cuts for the wealthy, which is the real desire here. The effort here is not to improve health, it’s just to have a piggy bank to give tax cuts to the wealthy,” he said.

Watch the full discussion below.