Washington officials: Chaos and ineptitude of Trump White House is like nothing we’ve ever seen
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Then press officers at the White House glance up from their desks, they are constantly reminded of their boss’s big day. On the wall, in thick dark frames, are photos: Donald Trump taking the oath of office, giving a thumbs up at his inaugural address, bidding farewell to Barack Obama, waving to the crowd during his…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion