Watch Alex Trebek ‘rap’ on Jeopardy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Alex Trebek Raps On Jeopardy
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has for decades brought a sense of humor and levity to his popular American game show, but Monday night he showed the world a new side to his talent. The longtime TV personality rapped songs from several popular hip hop hits during a special tournament targeted toward children and college students. A…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion