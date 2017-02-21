Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Watch Alex Trebek ‘rap’ on Jeopardy

International Business Times

21 Feb 2017 at 02:02 ET                   
Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Raps On Jeopardy

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has for decades brought a sense of humor and levity to his popular American game show, but Monday night he showed the world a new side to his talent. The longtime TV personality rapped songs from several popular hip hop hits during a special tournament targeted toward children and college students. A…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Visit to UK by ‘petulant child’ Trump would embarrass the Queen: British lawmakers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+