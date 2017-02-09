WATCH: Bill Maher pledges to do the unthinkable if Mitt Romney takes over the country

Bill Maher (The Messy Truth, screenshot)

In a preview clip of Van Jones’ The Messy Truth, scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, comedian Bill Maher joked about converting to Mormonism and donating $1 million to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 Republican challenger, Mitt Romney.

Maher recounted how in 2012 he donated $1 million to Obama’s re-election campaign, noting that given the person currently in the White House, “I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country.”

The comedian added, “I gave it to prevent Mitt Romney from becoming president and now I am begging Mitt Romney to be president. I will become a Mormon, how about that?”

President Donald Trump has gone rogue since taking office on Jan. 20, 2017, appointing a cabinet full of white nationalists, and signing a number of executive orders in his first three weeks that will likely have detrimental consequences for the various targeted communities. There is no question about Trump’s capabilities while in office, which is prompting thousands of Americans across the country to take action.

Even so, Romney also had a troubling voting record and campaign. On national security, Romney promised, “a military so powerful that no one would ever think of challenging it.” He promised the completion of a “high-tech” wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as to gut the Affordable Care Act. Romney, when asked how he would “reduce black on black crime” responded, “Number one is to get more moms and dads,” to improve education, and “do a better job with our policing.”

Maher’s comments were playful, however. “I will become a Mormon and give you a million dollars, Mitt Romney, if you will please take over the country,” he joked.

Watch Maher’s remarks below.