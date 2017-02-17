WATCH: Chuck Todd delivers stinging rebuke of Trump for refusing to condemn his anti-Semitic supporters

NBC's Chuck Todd calls out President Donald Trump for not condemning anti-Semitic attacks (Screen cap).

During his press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump was asked by a Jewish reporter to address the rise in incidents of anti-Semitism seen around the country so far this year.

Instead of answering the question directly, however, the president simply talked about how he himself was the “least anti-Semitic person” in the world, before condemning the reporter for asking the question and telling him to “sit down.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd took issue with Trump’s response to the reporter and pleaded with him to forcefully address anti-Semitic threats and violence — even if they’re being carried out by some of the same people who voted for him.

While Todd said he didn’t believe that Trump himself was in any way anti-Semitic, he still found it disturbing that the president would attack a Jewish reporter for raising concerns about anti-Semitism instead of addressing him.

“So why can’t President Trump simply denounce anti-Semitism?” he asked. “Could it be that some of the president’s supporters aren’t as welcoming as he is, and the president doesn’t want to insult or criticize them? That’s what some people are hearing — could it be that the president needs and welcomes the support of this ‘alt-right’ and some of the less enlightened people that reside there when it comes to what they think of people of the Jewish faith.”

During last year’s presidential campaign, Trump similarly came under fire when he showed an initial reluctance to criticize David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan over their support for his candidacy.

Watch the whole clip below.