WATCH: Colbert eviscerates ’so-called president’ Trump’s ‘bullsh*t’ voter fraud investigation

Stephen Colbert (Screengrab)

Stephen Colbert on Monday hit Donald Trump administration’s ongoing barrage of falsehoods, from adviser Kellyanne Conway’s pushing of the nonexistent “Bowling Green Massacre” to the president’s repeated claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

“In the Super Bowl Super Bill O’Reilly interview starring Donald Trump as a so-called president, Trump addressed it head-on,” Colbert said before running footing of the Fox News interview wherein the president insisted he’s already been proven correct on his entirely unsubstantiated claim that three to five million people voted illegal for Hillary Clinton in the general election.

“This kind of accusation is called—and I don’t want to get too technical here—bullsh*t,” Colbert said.

“Even though Donald Trump says three million people voted for Clinton illegally, so far in the 2016 election there were just four cases of voter fraud.”

“Okay, could be four, could be three million,” Colbert conceded, pulling out a calculator to “split the difference” between the two numbers. “That adds up to: sill bullsh*t,” Colbert said.

“Despite the zero evidence, why does Trump believe there’s voter fraud?” Colbert asked. “He believes it because it’s something he believes.”

Watch the video below, via CBS: