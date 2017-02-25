Quantcast

Watch: GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a special prosecutor should investigate Russian election interference

Los Angeles Times

25 Feb 2017 at 07:27 ET                   

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said Friday night that a special prosecutor should be tapped to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, a stance that mirrors the calls of congressional Democrats to sideline the U.S attorney general from such inquiries. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” Issa was prodded by Maher, the program’s liberal…

Watch video of the interview below:

