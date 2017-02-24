WATCH: Jake Tapper calls ‘petulant’ White House ‘un-American’ for war on the media

Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Jake Tapper began Friday’s episode of “The Lead” hitting back against President Donald Trump’s administration for barring media outlets with a history of accountability.

“Let’s not make any mistake about what’s happening here,” Tapper began. “A White House that has had some difficulty telling the truth and that has seemed to have trouble getting up to speed on the basic competent functioning of government, and a president who seems particularly averse to any criticism and has called the press ‘the enemies of the American people.'”

Tapper said that the White House is taking the next big step in their attempt to avoid any checks and balances as well as government accountability.

“It’s not acceptable,” he continued. “In fact, it’s petulant and indicative of lack of understanding for how an adult White House functions.”

Tapper cited a discussion with Spicer from December in which he said that he would never ban any media organization. He also showed a clip from Trump’s speech at CPAC today attacking the media and calling it “fake, phoney, fake” news. Trump went on to say that when the media doesn’t have sources it simply makes them up. Tapper wouldn’t stand for it.

“It’s just simply not true,” he said. “So, don’t misunderstand what’s going on with that rhetoric and with today’s action banning various media outlets including CNN, the New York Times. This White House does not seem to respect the idea of accountability. This White House does not seem to value an independent press. There is a word for that line of thinking — it’s called un-American.”

Watch the full video below: