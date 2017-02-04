Watch: Joy Reid ridicules Trump for packing his Black History Month meeting with black boosters

MSNBC host Joy Reid -- (AM Joy screen grab)

MSNBC host Joy Reid could barely disguise her glee Saturday morning, taking a look back at President Donald Trump’s awkward Black History Month gathering on Wednesday and spotting many Trump advocates who have appeared on her show — for the most part to disastrous effect.

“Wednesday marked the start of the first Black History Month in eight years without a black president in the White House,” Reid sarcastically began. “But never fear, Trump made sure there were still African-Americans in the White House to mark the day. In fact, Donald Trump managed to fill an entire table with black people who made their own black history by being among the proud, the few who actually support him.”

“You may recognize some of them because, before they were rewarded with a chair at Donald Trump’s White House table, they were in the hot seat right here on AM Joy,” she continued.

With that, Reid took a trip down memory lane, sharing AM Joy clips of black Trump advocates Paris Dennard, Omarosa and Pastor Darrell Scott who all had previously joined her to make the case that Trump has broad support from the black community — despite all evidence to the contrary.

Of particular note was Reid’s exchange with Pastor Scott where she shamed him for lying, telling him: “I respect you as a pastor, but you’re not going to come on and make things up.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: