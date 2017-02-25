Quantcast

Watch live: Democratic National Committee holds election to choose new head

Tom Boggioni

25 Feb 2017 at 10:13 ET                   
Congressman Keith Ellison in 2011 (Center for American Progress/Flickr)

After three months of lobbying and debate, the Democratic National Committee will meet on Saturday to fill its top leadership spot.

Meeting at the Atlanta Convention Center, the 442 DNC memeber will cast their votes for the new leader with former Labor secretary Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) the favorites.

Other candidates include, Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former DNC official Jehmu Greene, Air Force veteran Sam Ronan and lawyer Peter Peckarsky.

A simple majority is needed to win, but if no candidate wins a majority in the first two rounds the candidate with the least amount of votes will drop off the ballot.

Watch video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
