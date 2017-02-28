WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump makes first address to both houses of Congress

Donald Trump arrives on stage with his family to speak to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Thirty-nine days into his administration, President Donald Trump will address both houses of Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump aides have indicated the president will present an “optimistic” vision of America.

The president is expected to discuss immigration, the future of Obamacare and his budget priorities.

Watch the video below via YouTube: