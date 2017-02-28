Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump makes first address to both houses of Congress

Tom Boggioni

28 Feb 2017 at 18:45 ET                   
Donald Trump arrives on stage with his family to speak to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Thirty-nine days into his administration, President Donald Trump will address both houses of Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump aides have indicated the president will present an “optimistic” vision of America.

The president is expected to discuss immigration, the future of Obamacare and his budget priorities.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
