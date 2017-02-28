WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump makes first address to both houses of Congress
Thirty-nine days into his administration, President Donald Trump will address both houses of Congress on Tuesday night.
Trump aides have indicated the president will present an “optimistic” vision of America.
The president is expected to discuss immigration, the future of Obamacare and his budget priorities.
