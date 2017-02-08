WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The U.S. Senate is taking up the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to become the U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.

Session’s nomination has been a contentious one, leading to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to be censured by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for attempting to read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King criticizing Sessions back when he was under consideration for a federal judgeship.

Watch video of Senate comments and votes below: