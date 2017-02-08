Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

Tom Boggioni

08 Feb 2017 at 18:11 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The U.S. Senate is taking up the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to become the U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.

Session’s nomination has been a contentious one, leading to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to be censured by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for attempting to read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King criticizing Sessions back when he was under consideration for a federal judgeship.

Watch video of Senate comments and votes below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump’s ‘corrosive’ attacks on the media are ‘unhealthy for democracy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+