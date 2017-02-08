WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General
The U.S. Senate is taking up the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to become the U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.
Session’s nomination has been a contentious one, leading to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to be censured by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for attempting to read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King criticizing Sessions back when he was under consideration for a federal judgeship.
Watch video of Senate comments and votes below:
