WATCH LIVE: Milo Yiannopoulos holds press conference in New York

Eric W. Dolan

21 Feb 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
Milo Yiannopoulos, pictured on June 15, 2016, is Breitbart's tech editor known for provocative posts (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is holding a press conference in New York on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch live streaming video, courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting, below:

The Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded its invitation to Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster canceled the publication of his book Dangerous after video emerged of him praising pedophilia.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
