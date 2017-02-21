WATCH LIVE: Milo Yiannopoulos holds press conference in New York

Milo Yiannopoulos, pictured on June 15, 2016, is Breitbart's tech editor known for provocative posts (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is holding a press conference in New York on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch live streaming video, courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting, below:

The Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded its invitation to Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster canceled the publication of his book Dangerous after video emerged of him praising pedophilia.