WATCH LIVE: Milo Yiannopoulos holds press conference in New York
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is holding a press conference in New York on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch live streaming video, courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting, below:
The Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded its invitation to Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster canceled the publication of his book Dangerous after video emerged of him praising pedophilia.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion