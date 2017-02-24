Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Eric W. Dolan

24 Feb 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Friday. He is scheduled to deliver his address at 10:10 a.m. ET. British politician Nigel Farage, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, and other conservatives will also be speaking at the event. Watch live streaming video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
