WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
President Donald Trump is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Friday. He is scheduled to deliver his address at 10:10 a.m. ET. British politician Nigel Farage, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, and other conservatives will also be speaking at the event. Watch live streaming video below:
