WATCH LIVE: Speakers and discussions at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday

Eric W. Dolan

23 Feb 2017 at 08:42 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Watch live video of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, White House strategist Steve Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Vice President Mike Pence are all scheduled to appear at the conservative gathering on Thursday.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
