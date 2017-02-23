WATCH LIVE: Speakers and discussions at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday

Kellyanne Conway (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Watch live video of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, White House strategist Steve Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Vice President Mike Pence are all scheduled to appear at the conservative gathering on Thursday.