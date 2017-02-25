Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: New DNC Chairman Tom Perez suspends committee rules to name Keith Ellison as deputy

David Ferguson

25 Feb 2017 at 16:33 ET                   
Former Sec. of Labor Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison, D-MN are the new chair and co-chair of the DNC (screen capture)

After a contest that highlighted differing visions for the future of the Democratic Party, newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez suspended the committee’s normal rules to nominate his rival Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for the post of deputy chairman.

“I would like to begin by making a motion, it is a motion that I have discussed with a good friend, and his name is Keith Ellison,” he said during his acceptance speech, according to TheHill.com.

“The motion I would like to make to the body is a motion suspending the rules, if I may, to appoint Keith Ellison deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee,” Perez said as the room erupted in cheers.

It was a feel-good moment for the Democrats, who have struggled to coalesce around a leader and set of goals after the loss of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: New EPA head Pruitt tells CPAC crowd they are ‘justified’ in wanting to see agency eliminated
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+