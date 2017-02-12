Quantcast

WATCH: SNL’s creepy Kellyanne Conway stalks Jake Tapper in hilarious ‘Fatal Attraction’ parody

Tom Boggioni

12 Feb 2017 at 00:33 ET                   
Kate McKinnon as stalker Kellyanne Conway -- (NBC screen grab)

In a brilliant Saturday Night Live parody of the erotic thriller ‘Fatal Attraction,” a menacing Kellyanne Conway shows up in the apartment of CNN’s Jake Tapper because she wants to get back on TV again after being banished by the network over credibility issues.

Also see: ‘I’m going to freak if you ask me stupid questions’: Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer

“Jesus, Kellyanne, what the hell are you doing here?” SNL’s Tapper (played by Beck Bennett) says.

‘I just want to be a part of the news, Jake.” replies Conway (SNL’s Kate McKinnon.”

“This is how you do it? By breaking into my apartment?” Tapper replies.

“Well, what was I supposed to do? You weren’t answering my calls. You changed your number. I’m not going to be ignored, Jake!” Conway threatens.

“You don’t get it, Kellyanne,” Tappers shoots back. “You made up a massacre, we can’t have you on.”

“But I miss the news. I want to get mic’d” Conway breathes into his face. “I want to feel that hot, black, mic pressed up against my skin.”

Watch the video — via NBC –below to see how it turns out:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
