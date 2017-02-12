WATCH: SNL’s creepy Kellyanne Conway stalks Jake Tapper in hilarious ‘Fatal Attraction’ parody

Kate McKinnon as stalker Kellyanne Conway -- (NBC screen grab)

In a brilliant Saturday Night Live parody of the erotic thriller ‘Fatal Attraction,” a menacing Kellyanne Conway shows up in the apartment of CNN’s Jake Tapper because she wants to get back on TV again after being banished by the network over credibility issues.



“Jesus, Kellyanne, what the hell are you doing here?” SNL’s Tapper (played by Beck Bennett) says.

‘I just want to be a part of the news, Jake.” replies Conway (SNL’s Kate McKinnon.”

“This is how you do it? By breaking into my apartment?” Tapper replies.

“Well, what was I supposed to do? You weren’t answering my calls. You changed your number. I’m not going to be ignored, Jake!” Conway threatens.

“You don’t get it, Kellyanne,” Tappers shoots back. “You made up a massacre, we can’t have you on.”

“But I miss the news. I want to get mic’d” Conway breathes into his face. “I want to feel that hot, black, mic pressed up against my skin.”

