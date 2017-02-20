WATCH: Stephen Colbert hilariously pays tribute to ‘all the people who did not suffer’ in Sweden

Stephen Colbert

Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Monday ridiculed Donald Trump’s Sweden flub by paying tribute to “all the people who did not suffer” in the European country.

Trump made the comments in Florida on Saturday during a speech in Melbourne, Florida, while discussing his controversial executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Nothing specific happened the previous night in Sweden; instead, the president was referring to a discredited segment on Fox News that purported to show a rise in crime rates in the country as a result of its immigration policies.

“No one, no one would believe that,” Colbert said, referring to the president’s claim. “Well, not no one, but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings.”

“Tragically, Sweden is the third not-a-terrorist attack that has not shocked the world in the last month,” Colbert said. “First there wasn’t the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was lost in Atlanta; now, it’s not Sweden’s turn.”

“Just because this attack didn’t happen folks, doesn’t mean we don’t stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer,” Colbert continued. “We pay tribute to all of them.”

Watch the Late Show’s “tribute” to Sweden below, via CBS: