Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Stephen Colbert hilariously pays tribute to ‘all the people who did not suffer’ in Sweden

Elizabeth Preza

20 Feb 2017 at 21:30 ET                   
Stephen Colbert

Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Monday ridiculed Donald Trump’s Sweden flub by paying tribute to “all the people who did not suffer” in the European country.

Trump made the comments in Florida on Saturday during a speech in Melbourne, Florida, while discussing his controversial executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Nothing specific happened the previous night in Sweden; instead, the president was referring to a discredited segment on Fox News that purported to show a rise in crime rates in the country as a result of its immigration policies.

“No one, no one would believe that,” Colbert said, referring to the president’s claim. “Well, not no one, but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings.”

“Tragically, Sweden is the third not-a-terrorist attack that has not shocked the world in the last month,” Colbert said. “First there wasn’t the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was lost in Atlanta; now, it’s not Sweden’s turn.”

“Just because this attack didn’t happen folks, doesn’t mean we don’t stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer,” Colbert continued. “We pay tribute to all of them.”

Watch the Late Show’s “tribute” to Sweden below, via CBS:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Watergate prosecutor: Trump knowledge of Russian election hacking would be an impeachable ‘criminal act’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+