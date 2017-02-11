Watchdogs step up as Trump threatens consumer oversight
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Watchdogs Step Up as Trump Threatens Consumer Oversight
Kelly Lewis is worried. With a controversial new administration in power, she’s concerned that consumers like her will suffer. And for good reason. Corporate cheerleaders have been appointed to lead federal agencies dedicated to consumer protection. Much-needed regulations are about to be unceremoniously rolled back. “I don’t think anyone will serve their customers better,” says Lewis,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion