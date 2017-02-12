‘We don’t have judicial supremacy in this country’: White House official Stephen Miller attacks court after legal setbacks on immigration

Stephen Miller appears on CNN's State of the Union (screen grab)

A White House official on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, calling its ruling a “judicial usurpation of power.”

The Trump administration has faced multiple legal setbacks to its travel ban issued on Jan. 27, and the Republican president has said he may issue a new order rather than go through lengthy court challenges.

“The president’s powers here are beyond question,” White House adviser Stephen Miller said on the “Fox News Sunday” program. He criticized the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling blocking the order. “The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching. We don’t have judicial supremacy in this country.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci)