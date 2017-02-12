Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘We don’t have judicial supremacy in this country’: White House official Stephen Miller attacks court after legal setbacks on immigration

Reuters

12 Feb 2017 at 09:42 ET                   
Stephen Miller appears on CNN's State of the Union (screen grab)

A White House official on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, calling its ruling a “judicial usurpation of power.”

The Trump administration has faced multiple legal setbacks to its travel ban issued on Jan. 27, and the Republican president has said he may issue a new order rather than go through lengthy court challenges.

“The president’s powers here are beyond question,” White House adviser Stephen Miller said on the “Fox News Sunday” program. He criticized the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling blocking the order. “The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching. We don’t have judicial supremacy in this country.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘No challenge is to great’: Trump’s official inauguration portrait features an obvious typo
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+