Angela Rye destroys Trump team’s ‘disingenuous’ use of 9/11 to justify Muslim ban

Angela Rye and Kayleigh McEnany (Photo: screen capture)

In a discussion about the recent decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to stop President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants and refugees, CNN panelists got into a heated discussion.

In an earlier panel discussion, Democratic consultant Angela Rye noted that she couldn’t understand why the countries that the 9/11 hijackers were from were not listed among the ban. Republican Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord said that the president’s executive order had nothing to do with 9/11, but Rye explained to him that the order itself brought up 9/11 as a reason for the ban.

Rye is correct. the first paragraph of the executive order says, “Perhaps in no instance was that more apparent than the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when State Department policy prevented consular officers from properly scrutinizing the visa applications…”

“This is about foreign nationals,” Rye told conservative Kayleigh McEnany. “We’re talking about foreign nationals, no one was killed.”

McEnany tried to cite Somalia refugees and attacks in which people were injured, but Rye wasn’t having it.

“If we use 9/11 as the bait, we should talk about the 9/11 countries,” she explained. “If we’re going to talk about these other countries, we need to look at the data that exists.”

“We still have to be honest about the fact that ‘America’s mayor’ Rudy Giuliani has been touting this as if it’s an answer to 9/11 and that’s disingenuous,” she went on to say.

Watch the full exchange below: