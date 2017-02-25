‘We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude’:Watch Jodie Foster shred Trump at LA rally

Actress Jodie Foster speaking in LA -- (Screenshot)

Speaking with a host of other celebrities at a Hollywood rally against the policies of the Trump administration, actress and director Jodie Foster slammed the Trump administration, telling the crowd, “We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude.”

The rally was sponsored by Hollywood’s United Talent Agency in lieu of their traditional pre-Oscars bash to hammer at newly-elected President Trump, with actor Michael J. Fox among others joining in.

“We know that the first attack on democracy is an assault on free expression, civil liberties and this relentless war on the truth, ” Foster told the crowd. “And sadly, it’s too familiar because history repeats itself.”

“So you’re going to remember where you were today and what you did,” Foster told the crowd. “It doesn’t matter where you born, who you voted for. … All the colors in the identity rainbow — this is our time to resist. It is the time to show up and demand answers. It’s all of us trying to tell our elected officials to do their job.”

“We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude,” she declared. “This is our time to resist.”

Watch the video below via The Guardian: