What is driving the universe’s accelerated expansion?

International Business Times

13 Feb 2017 at 09:15 ET                   
Universe (Wikipedia)

The universe is expanding, and as it does, it is also accelerating. In 2011, three researchers who proved the universe’s expansion was speeding up by studying Type Ia supernovae — which are objects that always explode with the same brightness, making them one of the “standard candles” astronomers use to gauge distance in the cosmos —…

