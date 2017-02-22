What is Milo Yiannopoulos’ net worth?
Alt-right speaker and conservative journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has always made headlines for wrong reasons. On Tuesday, he resigned from his position as senior editor at Breitbart News for his controversial comments about the age of sexual consent. The comments, which went viral on social media recently, also cost him the publication of his book “Dangerous,” which…
