What makes a mountain, hill or prairie a ‘sacred’ place for Native Americans?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Rosalyn R. LaPier, Visiting Assistant Professor of Women’s Studies, Environmental Studies and Native American Religion, Harvard University. A woman holds Pope Francis’ head during his meeting with representatives of indigenous peoples at the Vatican on Feb. 15, 2017. L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP For several months Native American protesters and others have been opposing the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion