What poison may have killed Kim Jong Nam?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
More than a week after the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the 45-year-old half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, observers are still wondering exactly how he was killed. According to news reports, Kim died shortly after two women apparently rubbed or sprayed substances on his face in the Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion