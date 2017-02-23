Quantcast

What poison may have killed Kim Jong Nam?

Newsweek

23 Feb 2017 at 23:17 ET                   
Allegedly Kim Jong-nam airport staff in Malaysia (Photo: screen capture)

More than a week after the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the 45-year-old half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, observers are still wondering exactly how he was killed. According to news reports, Kim died shortly after two women apparently rubbed or sprayed substances on his face in the Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.…

