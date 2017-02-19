Quantcast

When Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin were buddies

Newsweek

19 Feb 2017 at 11:03 ET                   
Alec Baldwin on Instagram

Donald Trump really does not like Alec Baldwin right now. On Saturday Night Live, the actor has depicted the U.S. president as petulant, inept, feckless and a Manchurian candidate doing Putin’s bidding, among other scathing portrayals, and it’s really gotten under his skin. Trump has taken to Twitter numerous times to denounce both the show and…

