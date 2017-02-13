White House is ‘spewing garbage’: John King slams Trump’s ‘ludicrous’ claims of voter fraud

John King (CNN/screen grab)

Trump administration spokespeople continue to claim that the 2016 election was influenced by voter fraud, while failing to provide evidence that widespread fraud occurred.

On Sunday, Trump administration policy director Stephen Miller doubled down on allegations that the New Hampshire vote was impacted by illegally registered voters being bussed in from Massachusetts.

“George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote. That is a scandal! We should stop the presses and as a country we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country,” he said.

“That’s the story we should be talking about! And I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time, and repeat it and say the President of the United States is correct, 100%.”

On Monday, CNN’s John King debunked Miller’s allegations. “Ask Democrats, ask Republicans, ask anybody in New Hampshire, they will tell you that is ludicrous.”

King then wondered how a government employee could spread such blatant misinformation.

“He’s a tax-payed employee, standing in the White House briefing room, spewing garbage.”

