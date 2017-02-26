Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House says it’s too early to decide on special prosecutor for Russian election meddling

Tribune Washington Bureau

26 Feb 2017 at 19:12 ET                   
Donald Trump signing Executive Order Jan 27, 2017 (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

White House says it’s too early to decide on special prosecutor for Russian election meddling

WASHINGTON — A White House spokeswoman said Sunday that it was too soon to say whether a special prosecutor should look into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Calls have grown louder from Democrats in Congress for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the issue because of his role as a prominent…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Right-wing pundit Laura Ingraham bounced $42K check to AP trying to save her floundering website
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+