White House sees greater enforcement on recreational marijuana
The administration of President Donald Trump expects to see greater federal enforcement of laws against the use of marijuana for recreational purposes, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
Asked if the government would take action on recreational marijuana use, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said: “Well I think that’s a question for the Department of Justice. I do believe you’ll see greater enforcement of it. Because again there’s a big difference between the medical use … that’s very different than the recreational use, which is something the Department of Justice will be further looking into.”
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)
