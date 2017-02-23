Quantcast

White House sees greater enforcement on recreational marijuana

Reuters

23 Feb 2017 at 15:56 ET                   
Closeup of woman smoking marijuana joint (Shutterstock)

The administration of President Donald Trump expects to see greater federal enforcement of laws against the use of marijuana for recreational purposes, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if the government would take action on recreational marijuana use, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said: “Well I think that’s a question for the Department of Justice. I do believe you’ll see greater enforcement of it. Because again there’s a big difference between the medical use … that’s very different than the recreational use, which is something the Department of Justice will be further looking into.”

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)

