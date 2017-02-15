Quantcast

Who does Trump follow on Twitter?

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 06:42 ET                   
Illustration of President Donald J Trump (Shutterstock)

Reports that President Donald Trump had unfollowed his controversy-ridden counselor Kellyanne Conway on Twitter, which emerged Tuesday, were quickly debunked as it was discovered the president did not follow Conway to begin with. However, the rumors may have led to another development. Trump now follows Conway through both his Twitter handles — the personal @realDonaldTrump and…

Russia worried Trump will be killed or forced from office
