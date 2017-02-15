Who does Trump follow on Twitter?
Reports that President Donald Trump had unfollowed his controversy-ridden counselor Kellyanne Conway on Twitter, which emerged Tuesday, were quickly debunked as it was discovered the president did not follow Conway to begin with. However, the rumors may have led to another development. Trump now follows Conway through both his Twitter handles — the personal @realDonaldTrump and…
