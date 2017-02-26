Why did Democrats lose a third term?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from William Murphy, professor of American history: If Obama did a really good job as president, why did Hillary lose? I’ve been working…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion