Why is Trump covering up animal cruelty cases?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By now, most animal lovers have heard about the Agriculture Department’s abrupt decision to delete records of Animal Welfare Act violations from its public website. Countless cases of animal cruelty have been removed, and the actions and identities of abusive companies have been hidden. Citizens in our country deserve more transparency and accountability, not less. This…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion