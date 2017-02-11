Quantcast

Why is Trump covering up animal cruelty cases?

Newsweek

11 Feb 2017 at 08:32 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

By now, most animal lovers have heard about the Agriculture Department’s abrupt decision to delete records of Animal Welfare Act violations from its public website. Countless cases of animal cruelty have been removed, and the actions and identities of abusive companies have been hidden. Citizens in our country deserve more transparency and accountability, not less. This…

