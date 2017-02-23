Will drones pull rain from desert clouds?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A test flight of a drone brings an unmanned cloud seeding tool one step closer. DRI and Drone America Drone America’s Savant Drone In Flight This electrically powered fixed-wing drone is specially modified to launch silver iodide flares for cloud seeding. Dr. Adam Watts of the Desert Research Institute is standing by the side of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion