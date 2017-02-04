With DeVos vote, GOP senators weigh politics vs. policy
Capital & Main is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political and social issues. In her home state of Michigan, Amway heiress Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has been a fierce proponent of taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, arguing that “choice” would fix the state’s ailing public education system. Since…
