Yemen raid produced ‘no significant intel:’ report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. military raid on an Al-Qaeda stronghold in Yemen, which resulted in the death of a U.S. Navy Seal, has not yielded any significant intelligence, security officials told NBC News. The operation was the first such military action sanctioned by U.S. President Donald Trump and saw U.S. commandos perform a ground mission against a base…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion