Yemen raid produced ‘no significant intel:’ report

Newsweek

28 Feb 2017 at 06:13 ET                   
A family photo of William 'Ryan' Owens, who was killed in Yemen on Jan. 28, 2017.

The U.S. military raid on an Al-Qaeda stronghold in Yemen, which resulted in the death of a U.S. Navy Seal, has not yielded any significant intelligence, security officials told NBC News. The operation was the first such military action sanctioned by U.S. President Donald Trump and saw U.S. commandos perform a ground mission against a base…

