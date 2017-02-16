‘You never wrote us back’: Congressional Black Caucus calls out Trump claiming he’d ‘love’ to meet them

Trump on Meet the Press (Screenshot/MSNBC)

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised some eyebrows when he asked a black reporter to help him set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, as he seemed to assume that she was already friends with them.

The Congressional Black Caucus quickly hit back at Trump, however, and pointed out that its members had sent him a letter requesting a meeting last month, and that Trump did not respond to their request.

“We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back,” the CBC wrote through its official Twitter account. “Sad!”

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017

April Ryan, the reporter who originally asked Trump the question about the CBC, also chimed in to inform Trump that she is “a journalist, not a convener!”

I am a journalist not a convener! But thank you for answering my questions. https://t.co/fe9cGXG46w — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 16, 2017

In addition to Ryan’s and the CBC’s reaction, NewsOneNow host Roland Martin called out Trump for being “stuck on stupid” with his ignorance about the CBC, and he pointed out that Trump could simply get on the phone and call Rep. Elijah Cummings (D – MD), whom he’d called once after seeing his appearance on Morning Joe.

