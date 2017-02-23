Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Young immigrants are too afraid to apply for college in California

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 08:47 ET                   
Sad Student (Shutterstock)

Students applications for the California Dream Act, which allows undocumented students to receive state financial aid and pay in-state tuition, has gone down by more than 60 percent this year compared to last year amid growing concerns over federal immigration policy changes, authorities said Wednesday. Patti Colston, communications manager for the California Student Aid Commission, said…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Speakers and discussions at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+