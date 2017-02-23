‘You’re sick’: Caitlyn Jenner slams ‘weak’ ‘bullies’ — like AG Jeff Sessions — who ‘pick on kids’

Caitlyn Jenner (Photo: Screen capture)

After President Donald Trump’s administration announced that it would be removing protections in schools for transgender students, Caitlyn Jenner spoke out.

“I have a message for the trans kids of America,” Jenner said in a Twitter video. “You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today and every day, but you’re winning.”

She urged viewers of the video to get informed and help by reaching out to elected officials through the National Center for Transgender Equality.

“Now I have a message for the bullies,” she continued. “You’re sick. And because you’re weak you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently, even becoming the attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.”

She went on to cite the “brave young man” responsible for bringing a landmark lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court. “Mr. President, see you in court,” she said.

In her message to Trump, Jenner told her fellow Republican that the recent decision was a “disaster.” She also urged Trump to “fix it” because he made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community.

State governors have announced that they’ll uphold President Barack Obama’s order in their state’s schools.

Watch the full video below: