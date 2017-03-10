10 marijuana myths you should stop believing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
\
Marijuana has been at the center of controversy for years, praised as both a miracle drug and a gateway demon drug. In the U.S., medical marijuana has become legal in half of the 50 states; legal recreational use is also expanding. Undoubtedly, marijuana offers an array of benefits to human health, but the science behind its…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion