Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

4 LA County social workers to face trial in death of 8-year-old boy

Los Angeles Times

21 Mar 2017 at 01:18 ET                   
Gabriel Fernandez -- (Family provided photo)

4 LA County social workers to face trial in death of 8-year-old boy

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County judge ruled Monday that four social workers accused of criminal negligence in the death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy they were charged with protecting should stand trial, allowing prosecutors to push ahead with a case that has sent a chill through the ranks of child protection workers nationwide. Some…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s what one top Democrat finds suspicious about Trump-Russia contacts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+