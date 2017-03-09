Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

45,000-year-old dental DNA reveals startling Neanderthal habits

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:18 ET                   
Neanderthal (Youtube)

In popular imagination, Home Neanderthalensis, or Neanderthals — the closest relative of Homo Sapiens, the only surviving human species — were a savage people, who had little knowledge of science and primarily subsisted on hunting, eating mostly meat. But as we keep learning, that image is far from the truth. A study, titled “Neanderthal behaviour, diet,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump tells conservatives he’ll blame Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+