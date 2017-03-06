Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

6 weird sexual turn-ons for men, based on science

Medical Daily

01 Mar 2017 at 18:43 ET                   
Pumpkin Pie (Shutterstock)

We believe physical attractiveness and confidence are the major turn-ons for both men and women. Triggering sexual arousal differs for both sexes; men are more stimulated by visual cues, and women are more enticed by touch and emotion. Despite this, men are not the simpler sex when it comes to arousal and desire; they are pleased…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
DACA recipient detained by immigration officials after speaking to press: ‘You know what we’re here for’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+