7 surprising signs that you’re smart
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Intelligence is notoriously hard to measure, which is why school performance isn’t always a true indication of an individual’s IQ. For example, we all know the story of how Albert Einstein, one of the most gifted scientists in world history, struggled to learn the traditional way, and as a result did poorly in school. And while…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion