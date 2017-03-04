A Republican is trying to get weed removed from controlled substance list
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
During Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in January, the former Alabama senator said if lawmakers and citizens wanted federal marijuana laws changed, then Congress needed to pass a law to change the rule. A Republican representative from Virginia, set out to do just that when he introduced legislation Monday that would remove cannabis from the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion