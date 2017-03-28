Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A timeline of Joe Biden’s presidential run that wasn’t

Newsweek

28 Mar 2017 at 07:05 ET                   
Vice President Joe Biden on Meet the Press -- (NBC screen grab()

Joe Biden said in a speech at Colgate University on Friday that he feels he could have beaten Donald Trump and that he regrets not being president. The admission came after university president Brian W. Casey asked the former vice president if he had any regrets about not running. “I had a lot of data,” Biden…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The cabinet of broken Republican dreams’: Stephen Colbert eviscerates Trump’s healthcare failure
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+