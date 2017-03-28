A timeline of Joe Biden’s presidential run that wasn’t
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Joe Biden said in a speech at Colgate University on Friday that he feels he could have beaten Donald Trump and that he regrets not being president. The admission came after university president Brian W. Casey asked the former vice president if he had any regrets about not running. “I had a lot of data,” Biden…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion