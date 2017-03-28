A Trump family lawyer and DC insider enters Yosemite trademark fight
WASHINGTON — A Yosemite National Park trademark fight has an influential new combatant with the recruitment of a top D.C. lawyer whose clients include the daughter and son-in-law of President Donald Trump. Attorney Jamie S. Gorelick, a longtime D.C. power player since her years as deputy attorney general in the Clinton administration, now represents Yosemite’s current…
