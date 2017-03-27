Quantcast

Accused terrorist describes himself as ‘immature’

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 18:09 ET                   
Khalil Abu Rayyan (Twitter)

An accused ISIS supporter from Detroit arrested last year February for plotting a terror attack said Monday he wasn’t serious about wanting to “skin people like sheep” and shoot up a Detroit church on behalf of Islamic State. Khalil Abu Rayyan, 22, said he has matured since his detainment and claimed he was an “ignorant, immature,…

