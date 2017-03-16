Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

ACLU preps lawsuit against Border Patrol

International Business Times

16 Mar 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Border Patrol truck (AFP)

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was preparing to sue the U.S. Customs and Border Protection over what has described as a pattern of agents sexually assaulting women who have crossed the border into the U.S. The lawsuit was expected to be filed March 22, the ACLU of Northern California announced Wednesday. In the announcement, the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Aides soothed Trump’s fury over travel ban with glowing coverage by Greta Van Susteren: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+