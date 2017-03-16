ACLU preps lawsuit against Border Patrol
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was preparing to sue the U.S. Customs and Border Protection over what has described as a pattern of agents sexually assaulting women who have crossed the border into the U.S. The lawsuit was expected to be filed March 22, the ACLU of Northern California announced Wednesday. In the announcement, the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion