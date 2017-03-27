Adele says she may never tour again
If you didn’t catch Adele on her year-long world tour, you may have missed your chance. The “Hello” singer wrapped the main bulk of her Adele Live tour in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday night and told the crowd she might not tour again. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,”…
